Albany Museum of Art launches blog for kids stuck indoors during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the shelter-in-place order asking families to stay indoors in Dougherty County, parents might be interested in a new blog for children.
The Albany Museum of Art has a new blog that’s updated daily with educational exercises for the whole family to enjoy.
Creators said that it’s a resource for families who are running out of ideas for indoor projects during the coronavirus pandemic.
Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem explained how your child’s creativity can be showcased on the blog.
“They just have to follow the step by step activities. And as kids do this, they have most of the materials they are going to be seeing at home. If they do that and want to share their reaction to the lesson, questions, or take pictures of their creative projects, then we would definitely love to have those. And we would like to feature those on our Facebook page and social media,” Vanoteghem told WALB News 10.
If you would like for your kids’ creativity to be put on the Albany Museums page, you can visit the museum’s Facebook and like the page and follow the instructions on how you and your kids can participate.
