Weekend brings spring showers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Spring has sprung on a very warm and dry note. Mostly cloudy and dry as highs topped mid 80s Friday afternoon. A few showers may creep in early Saturday while chances for isolated showers ramp up during the afternoon. By no means a wash-out however, scattered showers and storms are likely Sunday into midweek before tapering off.
Following a slight drop in temperatures over the weekend, warmer readings return through the week. Highs rise from the upper 70s into the upper 80s while lows hold in the mid 60s. Very warm and dry into next weekend.
