Tift, Turner counties see first COVID-19 cases

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District has received confirmation of two new cases of COVID-19. One is a resident of Tift County and one is a resident of Turner County.
The individual in Tift County is currently hospitalized and the source of exposure is unknown at this time. The individual in Turner County is currently isolated at home during their recovery and the source of exposure is known.
At this time, South Health District has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the district, which includes ten counties throughout South Georgia. However, officials said, this number could increase as the situation evolves.
Health officials said older adults and individuals with chronic illnesses should take extreme caution to avoid coming into contact with individuals, including avoiding large gatherings, who are sick with any type of illness.
Prevention is a very crucial step in stopping the spread of illness. The best prevention measures for any respiratory virus are:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid large gatherings, especially older adults and individuals with a chronic illness.
If you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19 and develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away.
Officials said to bee sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room or urgent care center and tell them about your suspected exposure and your symptoms.
[ For the most up-to-date case count in Georgia, click here. The numbers update each day at noon. ]
