Students affected after graduation is canceled for all public colleges and universities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Universities are having to make the tough decisions to cancel graduations, in efforts to suppress the spread of Coronavirus.
Students will not return to campus this semester.
“I am pretty disappointed because I worked really hard to get this master’s degree and to put all my work into one year. My program is supposed to be three years and I completed it in 12 months,” said University student, Sydney Bell.
Sydney Bell is a graduating senior at Albany State University and she said she has waited years to graduate with her master’s degree in Social Work.
“I was really looking forward to graduating because I worked hard, I had a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of days I wanted to give up and now I just feel like wow, I can even graduate. Well, I graduate, but I can’t even walk across the stage and feel accomplished because it has been taking from me," said Bell.
Bell said the university is working on other solutions to honor the graduates. However, she was anticipating for May 9th.
“Maybe they will honor us in a different way, as far as having commencement pushed back to a later month. But I just don’t feel like it will be the same. I will still go but it won’t be the same," said Bell.
Although graduation is canceled, Bell said she is thankful that the university is making an effort to keep her and her classmates safe.
“They sent out an email saying that a student and teacher had it and they were on campus. So, being that they are making us transition to online for the rest of this semester, it is good. I do appreciate it, that they are not putting our health at risk," said Bell.
