Staying healthy and fit at home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With all gyms closed in Dougherty County, one gym is offering tips to stay healthy and fit while you’re at home.
Tony’s Gym in Albany said even though they are closed, they still encourage you to do workouts at home.
Employee Tyler Dawson also said now is a good time to make sure you are making healthy choices when it comes to eating at home.
“It turned into a really valuable service right now for all our patients not just our elderly but everyone who wants and needs to be socially distancing right now. We want to make that as safe and easy as possible," said Dawson.
