State to start prioritizing COVID-19 tests

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - AS COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state, health officials have announced they will start prioritizing COVID-19 tests for the most vulnerable populations and the people responsible for the care and safety of others, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Southwest Public Health District.
Criteria for testing has been narrowed to include first responders, healthcare workers, and residents 65 and older with respiratory symptoms and fever, according to a release.
Also prioritized are those with chronic underlying health conditions, such as those who live in a long-term care facility like an assisted living facility or nursing home.
This will allow DPH to converse precious medical supplies like masks, shoe covers and gowns, which are becoming increasingly difficult to find for healthcare facilities due to overuse, export bans and hoarding.
According to federal and state health officials, people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 do not need to be tested.
Also, most people who are mildly or moderately ill with “cold-like” symptoms do not need to be tested.
The majority of people with COVID-19 can safely recover at home with self-isolation and symptomatic treatment. Diagnosis through laboratory testing does not change the care that they would receive.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 and should always consult their healthcare provider if they are sick.
The full press release from the Southwest Health District is provided below:
