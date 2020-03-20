Sand Trap 5.0 closes to prevent COVID-19 spread

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Since the announcement to close businesses for the next seven days, a well-known hangout spot has already begun preparing to close its doors.
The Sand Trap 5.0 usually attracts large crowds on Friday and Saturday nights.
Owner Gilbert Udoto said that this decision wasn’t easy, but it was the only way to keep his staff and community safe.
He says although the lounge will be closed, you can still come by to pick up food orders.
“For the safety and health of our employees and partners, the only place that would be open is the to-go side of the restaurant. We value our customers and employees. We want them to take precautions vitamin C, hot water, lemon, and garlic,” Gilbert said.
Udoto said his other businesses like Big Daddy’s will also close due to coronavirus.
Currently, a re-opening date has not been scheduled.
