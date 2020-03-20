PruittHealth: Albany patient ‘presumptive positive’ for COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A resident at PruittHealth-Palmyra has had a presumptive positive test for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
Officials said the resident is isolated.
Although the resident is asymptomatic, the test was confirmed presumptive positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
Officials said they are awaiting formal confirmation from the CDC and have been in contact with the resident’s family, physician, and local health department.
“PruittHealth is closely monitoring other residents currently experiencing symptoms at the facility and has notified all staff and residents,” officials said in a release. “Upon displaying symptoms, residents were immediately isolated and proper protective equipment was issued to further safeguard the residents and partners. PruittHealth has escalated its internal alert code to red for this facility and implemented its enhanced infection control protocols, including increasing cleaning frequency, postponing communal activities, ceasing visitation, and screening staff and residents daily.”
Officials also said the facility will restrict staff to only essential personnel and new admissions will end.
“Only those who have been trained in infection control protocols developed by public health officials to identify the first signs of COVID-19 are permitted to work in the facility,” officials said. “PruittHealth continues to communicate to staff that they should avoid contact with those who are sick and consult with a physician if they do not feel well.”
PruittHealth will continue to monitor the issue and its effects while following the latest public health guidance.
For more information: call (855) 742-5983.
