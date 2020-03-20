Procter & Gamble employees still working during coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the next seven days, many businesses are closing or changing how they operate due to the spread of COVID-19.
The Procter & Gamble plant in Albany will continue its services of providing people with their everyday items.
Members of the corporation said they are continuing to monitor the spread of the coronavirus here in Albany.
Workers are given a comprehensive health screening and provided helpful tips on self-monitoring.
The company said they have partnered with global teams to enhance their work environments and hygiene protocol at each of the company’s sites.
“The COVID-19 situation is highly dynamic and changing daily, and we are monitoring COVID-19 closely, from both a holistic employee and a business perspective. The safety and welfare of our employees are paramount, and our priority is keeping our employees safe," a press release from Proter & Gamble stated.
The company said that it will continue to have employees work but will monitor their health.
Officials said they have 140 dedicated health care centers and over 300 physicians and nurses ready just in case.
