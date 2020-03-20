Phoebe sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases

“I am so proud of how the Phoebe Family has come together, and we appreciate the support we are feeling from around the country, but especially right here in our own community. Last night, a church organized a drive-in prayer vigil in our main parking lot. People pulled in with their flashers on and prayed for our team and the patients we’re caring for. That was an incredibly moving gesture, and we will continue to need the support of the people we are proud to serve,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO.