Phoebe employees’ homemade facemasks get national attention

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As medical supply concerns continue across the nation, staff at Phoebe Putney Health System said Thursday that they had gotten very low on supplies for some vital equipment.
In Albany, Phoebe employees got creative, making their own masks to protect patients, doctors and staff during this health emergency.
The effort has gotten national attention.
People from all over have reached out to Phoebe and WALB, asking how they can make the masks for Phoebe or make them for hospitals where they live.
Phoebe created a pattern, along with instructions.
One Phoebe doctor suggested the homemade masks could go over the N95 respirators that team members caring for COVID-19 patients have to wear.
The N95s are hard to come by right now.
The doctor said putting a homemade mask over an N95 mask could keep them from having to dispose of the N95 masks as often.
Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday that the state is asking people to cooperate as hospitals prioritize COVID-19 tests for vulnerable populations and those responsible for caring for them.
“This action will conserve precious medical supplies — like masks, shoe covers, and gowns — which are becoming increasingly difficult to find due to overuse, export bans and hoarding,” Kemp said.
The governor said he was also working with federal officials to get more materials and coordinate supply delivery to healthcare facilities that need them.
[ You can find a link to that pattern and the instructions by clicking here. ]
