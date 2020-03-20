Pharmacy encouraging customers to use delivery service

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) U-Save-It Pharmacy wants to make sure you are taken care of in this time of uncertainty.
Customers are encouraged to use the free delivery service to get prescriptions to limit as much contact as possible.
Pharmacist Betsy Urick says she hopes customers will take advantage of this service.
“It turned into a really valuable service right now for all our patients not just our elderly but everyone who wants and needs to be socially distancing right now. We want to make that as safe and easy as possible," says Urick.
U-Save-It locations in Albany will only deliver in Albany city limits and the Leesburg location will only deliver in Leesburg city limits.
