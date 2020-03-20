Nation faces blood shortage as coronavirus threatens blood supply

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The American Red Cross is now facing a severe blood shortage due to a large number of blood drive cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Red Cross said healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.
“Here in Georgia we now have 227 cancellations and 8,455 units of blood not collected. Every day in Georgia we must collect 538 units of blood. So, if you do the math there, you will see we are in an urgent need for blood," said Ronikka McFall with the American Red Cross.
McFall said as the coronavirus pandemic grows in the U.S., more blood drive sites are canceling at an alarming rate.
“Now we understand why everyone may be hesitant to come out for our blood drive, but we want to reassure the public that we have implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of our donors and staff in response to this concern," said McFall.
McFall said they are down 100,000 fewer donations, and every day the nation grows in dire need for more people to supply blood.
“Blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents, other emergencies such as our patients that are suffering cancer. One of the most important things you can do so you do not have another healthcare crisis on top of the coronavirus is to give blood," said McFall.
The American Red Cross is practicing social distancing between blood donors and taking the necessary precautions by disinfecting beds to keep people donating blood safely.
“We are checking the temperature and donors before we do the blood drive to make sure they are healthy, we are providing hand sanitizer they can use before the drive and throughout the donation process," said McFall.
American Red Cross urges you to donate as soon as possible if you are healthy.
