Moultrie businesses going the extra mile during coronavirus pandemic

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of businesses in Moultrie are still open.
All doing their best to provide their services to the community, despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Market Produce in Moultrie is still open for business, but they’re taking extra precautions to ensure everyone’s safety such as sanitizing their cash registers throughout the day and limiting the number of customers in the store at once.
Co-Owner Terry Clark told us they’ve always exercised many of these precautions.
“We have always handled produce with safety in mind,” said Clark.
Especially during the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s important to eat healthily.
So, Clark said they’re doing their best to stay open for their customers.
"Vegetables and fruits are the best things for your immune system,” said Clark.
With Colquitt County schools out until at least March 31st, Clark says they’ve teamed up with Elleven 17, a restaurant in Moultrie, to help provide meals for students.
“I don’t want to see a child go hungry. They’re used to having two good meals at school and now it’s cut out. So, we just felt we needed to do our part to help with it,” said Clark.
