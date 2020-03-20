Lee Co. issues executive order for 14 days

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Board of Commissioners issued an executive order effective at 3 p.m. Friday for 14 days.
Several activities and businesses will be prohibited or closed, according to the commission.
Public meetings of 10 people or more are prohibited. This includes church and worship services, which churches can do remote services.
This does not include office spaces, schools, residential buildings, hospitals, medical facilities, grocery stores, shopping centers and malls.
Gyms and fitness centers will be closed for 14 days. The only exception is where 10 people or less have previously scheduled appointments.
Bowling alleys, movie theaters and other recreational facilities are closed.
Restaurants will remain open but, commissioners are urging restaurants to maintain social distancing and use curbside service, drive-thrus and delivery.
Executive Order from the Lee County Board of Commissioners:
