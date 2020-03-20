Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NIKKI-HALEY
Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has resigned from the board of Boeing Co.. According to a letter obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Haley cut her ties to the company because of her opposition to an industry bailout that is being offered in response to the new coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, Boeing said it is seeking $60 billion in aid for itself and its supply chain. Both are struggling amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has halted major travel and shuttered many businesses. The Trump administration has said it would back the airplane manufacturer, which is also a top U.S. defense contractor.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
$45M OKed for SC health to fight virus as courts suspended
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has approved $45 million in emergency money to help state health officials fight the new coronavirus. Gov. Henry McMaster then took the rare step of immediately signing the bill. Health officials reported 21 new CODIV-19 cases Thursday, raising the number of patients in South Carolina to 81. The governor also ordered non-essential state employees to stay home and the University of South Carolina delayed its May graduation ceremony. Also Thursday, South Carolina's top judge suspended all terms of court until the end of April and postponed foreclosure hearings and delayed evictions statewide until May 1.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS
Governors raise alarm as coronavirus taxes health systems
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. governors have told the president that their states are in dire need of federal help as they expand measures to contain the coronavirus. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says a surge in filling hospital beds could push the state past its capacity to deliver health care in seven to 10 days. California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for the nation's most populous state and warned it would be short thousands of hospital beds. Governors asked the White House for additional oversight of National Guard units and pleaded with the administration to help them acquire more test kits.
FUGITIVE ARRESTED-ARSON
SC man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Mississippi
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina man wanted for attempted murder and arson was arrested at a Mississippi rest stop. Johnathan Emilien of Greenville, South Carolina was picked up Wednesday night after authorities found him asleep in his car at a rest stop. Fountain Inn Police Chief Michael Hamilton said authorities responded to a call Tuesday night regarding a gunshot wound victim and a residence on fire. Hamilton said 33-year-old Emilien was considered a suspect. He was charged with five counts of attempted murder and arson. Emilien is pending extradition to South Carolina. It's unclear whether he has an attorney. Hamilton says all the victims were doing okay.
POLICE STANDOFF
Police: Man found in attic after SWAT standoff
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say an hourslong standoff with police ended when a SWAT team found the suspect hiding in an attic. News outlets report 28-year-old Desmond Maurice Deas ran into a North Charleston home on Wednesday after officers tried to detain him on active arrest warrants. Police say officers attempted to call him out of the house for several hours before a SWAT team was called in. News outlets report Deas has been in jail more than two dozen times, mostly for traffic and drug violations.
STATE BUDGET-SOUTH CAROLINA
Virus makes $10B budget passed by SC House mostly moot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Earlier this month, the South Carolina House passed a budget that spent nearly $2 billion in additional money on raises for teachers, security upgrades at prisons and tax breaks. Thanks to the coronavirus, less than a week later, that $10 billion budget is likely worthless. The Senate says it will start nearly from scratch when it takes up the budget after returning from a break over the virus. House Speaker Jay Lucas says his members understand the unprecedented changes and will review the Senate's work as always. The last time the state faced financial problems like this was the Great Recession of 2008.