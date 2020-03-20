Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona governor calls up National Guard, halts surgeries
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is calling up the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks, halting elective surgeries and closing businesses in areas with known cases of COVID-19. Ducey intensified his response to the virus outbreak Thursday as public health authorities reported the biggest day-to-day jump in cases, from 30 to at least 46. Ducey says his orders will ensure grocery shelves remain stocked and preserve the ability of hospitals to manage an influx of cases. Bars, movie theaters and gyms will be required to close in seven counties, and restaurants will be restricted to takeout and drive-thru service.
TAXI THEFT ARREST
Woman accused of stealing taxi in Scottsdale, biting deputy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a woman is accused of stealing a taxi and then biting an off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy on the arm after she was arrested. They say 25-year-old Ciara Leticia Enns is facing charges of vehicle theft, resisting arrest and aggravated assault in the late-night March 14 incident. Police say the cab driver was standing outside his vehicle when Enns reportedly jumped into the taxi and drove off. The driver alerted two off-duty deputies as he ran after his cab. Enns crashed the cab nearby and was detained by the deputies until police arrived on the scene. The woman reportedly fought with the two deputies as they were placing her in a patrol car and she bit one officer.
VEHICLE TITLE FRAUD
Arizona grand jury indicts 9 in vehicle title fraud case
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona grand jury has indicted nine people accused of running an illegal operation that produced tens of thousands of titles for vehicles being sold in 42 states. State prosecutors say Scott Bandy, James Johnson, Mary Fialko, James Edward Fialko, Lon Chaneyfield, Ivan Valenzuela, Oscar Valenzuela, Tamela Bandy and Ashley Cwick face charges including conspiracy and money laundering. They say Bandy and Johnson also have been charged with filing fraudulent Arizona income tax returns. Prosecutors say the nine people indicted are accused of conspiring since 2015 to fraudulently obtain Arizona car dealership licenses and of consigning those dealership licenses to paying subscribers via an online membership service.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
GOP-led Arizona House rejects $50 million Senate virus plan
PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who lead the Arizona House late Thursday rejected a bipartisan Arizona Senate budget package that included tens of millions of dollars of extra spending to prevent foreclosures and evictions and help small businesses weather the coronavirus crisis. House Speaker Rusty Bowers instead adjourned his chamber until Monday over howls of protest from minority Democrats. The action crippled an effort to get emergency unemployment cash to laid off workers, and the governor can't access the emergency cash to prevent evictions and help small businesses survive the storm. And if one member falls ill, lawmakers could be kept from working at all.
SNOWSTORM-ARIZONA
Storm drops heavy snow on northern Arizona; backups on I-40
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Plows are clearing roads on parts of northern Arizona on the first day of spring after a storm dropped heavy snow that created traffic backups. The Arizona Department of Transportation said roads across the region were snowy and icy Thursday morning.and officials urged drivers to postpone travel. The National Weather Service reported 11.5 inches (299 centimeters) of snow in Flagstaff through 5 a.m. and said light snow showers would continue through Thursday. ADOT said Interstate 40 was open near Williams but that it'd take time to clear miles of traffic backup. Isolated rain showers were forecast in south-central Arizona. A flood warning was issued for Tonto Creek in Gila County where flowing water closed unbridged crossings.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNITED-STATES-MEXICO
US, Mexico discuss halting much of cross-border travel
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The United States and Mexico are working on plans to halt much of cross-border travel without disrupting trade. Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says he proposed steps that won't paralyze economic activity and promised details Friday. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he is working closely with his Mexican counterpart. Paola Avila is chair of the Border Trade Alliance and says U.S. officials have told business leaders that the U.S. will prohibit nonessential travel, similar to a measure announced this week on the Canadian border. He says the measure would effectively close the U.S. to all tourist and recreational visits along the Mexican border.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIRACLE SITES
Hispanic Catholics asked to skip healing sites amid outbreak
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — El Santuario de Chimayó is one of many historic Hispanic Catholic healing sites limiting access — or outright closing — to pilgrims as the novel coronavirus spreads. From Colorado to France, Catholic officials are discouraging big gatherings and halting traditional excursions to sites devotees visit to seek miracles or healing. Public Masses have been canceled and Holy Week events likely won't occur. Catholic Studies scholar Andrew Chesnut says the restrictions are unprecedented and forcing believers to take their petitions and prayers online. Visitors to various sites said they had planned to pray for those inflicted by COVID-19 and ask for protection from the virus.
POLICE SHOOTING-REPLICA GUN
Chandler police fatally shoot man armed with replica gun
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say a man who was shot by officers while he was armed with a replica gun has died. They say 41-year-old Rosario Angel Alvarado died Monday from his injuries in the shooting. Police say officers responded to a domestic violence call that a man with a knife was threatening to kill his girlfriend at a Chandler residence last Friday night. Police say Alvarado walked out of the house from the carport holding what appeared to be a gun and officers asked him to drop it numerous times. They say Alvarado pointed his weapon at police and three officers shot him. Police investigators later discovered the weapon Alvarado had was a replica gun.