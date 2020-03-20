1 killed, 1 arrested in Cordele homicide

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department (CPD) has made an arrest after a man was shot in killed at a convenience store Tuesday.
Police said Terrance Gaines, 22, of Cordele, was shot and killed at the Quick Mart in 500 block of W. 16th Avenue Tuesday.
Stantavious Dawson, 36, of Cordele, was arrested and taken to the Crisp County Jail, according to CPD.
“We are saddened by this unnecessary loss of life and want to thank those that helped in the investigation which led us to the quick discovery of the identification of the suspect and his apprehension,” Lewis Green, Cordele police chief, said.
Dawson was arrested on warrants for murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 931-2439 or the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
