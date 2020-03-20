Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — For the NBA and the NHL playoffs were looming, roughly a month or so away. And then the games stopped. Those leagues are on hold now, just like virtually everything else in the sports world, and the only opponent for the best basketball and hockey teams is COVID-19 — the coronavirus, a pandemic that has stopped the world on its axis.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has called off what was to be its first two regular-season games in Mexico City. Also lost to the new coronavirus was a three-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Arizona and San Diego were to have played in Mexico on April 18 and 19, and the New York Mets and Miami in Puerto Rico from April 28-30. MLB has delayed opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the virus outbreak. If the games are rescheduled, they would be at the home teams' ballparks in Phoenix and Miami.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing back a key backup on their offensive line. The Jaguars agreed to terms with center/guard Tyler Shatley on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million. The deal includes $600,000 guaranteed. It means Shatley likely will be in Jacksonville for a seventh season. He’s the first offensive addition in free agency for the Jaguars. They previously agreed to terms with Cleveland linebacker Joe Schobert, Cincinnati cornerback Darqueze Dennard and Arizona defensive lineman Rodney Gunter over the last two days.
NEW YORK (AP) — Minor league players shut out of spring training camps will receive allowances from teams through April 8, and a plan is underway to compensate those players during the postponed portion of the regular season. Minor leaguers will receive allowances of $400 per week from teams in a lump sum. That's a significant bump from their usual spring per diems of $100-200 per week. Teams hope that will allow players to cover housing, food and other expenses through the previously scheduled end of spring training. The minor league season was supposed to open April 9. MLB said it is working with teams to develop an industry-wide plan to compensate players for missed games.
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army has named Mike Sullivan as director of recruiting for football. A 1989 graduate of West Point, Sullivan returns to the academy after coaching several years in the NFL and winning two Super Bowls as an assistant with the New York Giants. Sullivan most recently was quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos in 2018 and before that was offensive coordinator for the Giants for two years. He also served as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was an offensive assistant and defensive quality control coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.