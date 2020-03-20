Former Albany Comm. Postell dies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Long-time Albany city commissioner Tommie Postell passed away Thursday.
Commissioner B. J. Fletcher tells us Postell passed away around 2:00 in the afternoon.
Postell had served as commissioner for Ward Six and mayor pro tem for more than 16 years.
His last day on the commission was in January after deciding not to run for re-election.
Last September, the city honored him with a reception. The event was called “Tribute to the Living Legend.”
Postell told us then that his time as a commissioner had been very well spent.
Funeral plans have not been announced.
