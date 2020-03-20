First positive COVID-19 results found at Phoebe Sumter

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Some patients screened through Phoebe Sumter Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, according to Phoebe officials.
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center reported two positive results on Friday. Both patients are at home recovering, according to Phoebe.
Phoebe also released the following numbers related to the coronavirus:
- Total patients tested at Phoebe Sumter – 46
- Total positive results – 2
- Total negative results – 5
- Total patients awaiting results at home – 30
- Total patients awaiting results in another hospital – 9
“We have been providing compassionate, quality care to potential COVID-19 patients since last week. As we begin to get more results, we have received our first two positive cases. Thankfully, those patients are recovering at home, but we know this health emergency will get worse before it gets better, and we are prepared. We have the capacity, staff and supplies we need at this point, but we are urging people to follow the advice of the experts to avoid crowds and close contact with others to help minimize the spread of the virus,” said Brandi Lunneborg, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO.
