First positive COVID-19 results found at Phoebe Sumter

“We have been providing compassionate, quality care to potential COVID-19 patients since last week. As we begin to get more results, we have received our first two positive cases. Thankfully, those patients are recovering at home, but we know this health emergency will get worse before it gets better, and we are prepared. We have the capacity, staff and supplies we need at this point, but we are urging people to follow the advice of the experts to avoid crowds and close contact with others to help minimize the spread of the virus,” said Brandi Lunneborg, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO.