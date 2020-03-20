Donalsonville Hospital saddened over loss of healthcare worker to COVID-19

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Donalsonville Hospital was notified that a healthcare employee tested positive for COVID-19 at another hospital and died from the virus, according to officials.
The hospital said the patient from Early County that recently died from COVID-19 was an employee at the hospital.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our employee and send our thoughts and prayers to all friends and family,” hospital officials said. “Additionally, we have one healthcare worker positive for COVID-19, who is self-quarantining at home. Healthcare workers are on the front lines of fighting this virus and deserve the utmost respect and honor for doing their jobs.”
Officials said the hospital is following CDC and public health recommendations and will contact patients and employees who had direct contact with these employees.
“Donalsonville Hospital is dedicated to making sure our patients and employees are given the best protection and assistance as we mitigate and contain this virus according to CDC guidelines," Chuck Orrick, hospital administrator, said. "We are working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health to make screening for coronavirus more efficient and we will continue to keep the public informed.”
As of Friday, Donalsonville Hospital has tested 29 possible COVID-19 patients. So far, there has been one positive and five negative results.
“However, the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing throughout the state of Georgia, and state officials are strongly urging people to practice social distancing – avoiding crowds and staying six feet away from others, when possible,” officials said. “If you are experiencing fever and shortness of breath or coughing please call your physician first to be screened for testing. We thank you for your patience as we continue to make adjustments and changes to all of our policies.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.