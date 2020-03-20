Delta flights at SWGA Regional Airport modified

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Delta Airlines have made changes to the flights at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport for Friday going into the weekend.
The following are Delta flight departures and arrivals have been canceled for Friday:
- Flight 4014, 11:25 a.m. arrival from ATL 11:59 a.m. departure
- Flight 3942, 3:55 p.m. arrival from ATL 4:25 p.m. departure.
Delta has reduced flights to and from Albany on March 20-22.
Here is the flight schedule for the weekend:
- Flight 3687 from ATL arrives at 11:45 a.m., departs ABY at 2:15 p.m. on March 21.
- Flight 3942 from ATL arrives at 8:35 p.m. on March 21.
- Flight 3986 departs ABY at 6:30 a.m. on March 22.
- Flight 3942 from ATL arrives 3:55 p.m., departs ABY at 4:25 p.m. on March, 22.
- Flight 4157 from ATL arrives at 9:10 p.m. on March 22.
For more information on the flight schedule, call Delta Airlines at (1-888) 548-2505
