Deerfield-Windsor track teams optimistic about 2020 season despite COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a week since the GISA suspended all spring sports due to the coronavirus.
Despite the suspension, the Deerfield-Windsor track teams have not let up. Every day they’re training.
The teams are staying ready in the event the GISA lifts its suspension on spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whereas other teams may take these three weeks off, I told them you know, if they call us to run, we’re going to be ready," said Jake Clawson, the boys and girls head coach.
Clawson said it’s important they keep this optimistic mentality.
“In a sense, we’re all in the same boat, all dealing with the same challenges. It’s not unfair to anyone. I actually like this because I trust my kids to get out there and take care of business," said Clawson.
With school and practice being suspended, it's impossible to ignore the fact that their 2020 season may already be over before it truly started.
“It takes a big toll on my future in general,” said Deerfield-Windsor senior Charlotte Augenstein.
Especially, for seniors like Augenstein who has plans to take her talents to the next level.
“I was really depending on this season to be my strongest season yet. And it’s a good chance to impress coaches one last time," said Augenstein.
“It’s sad because most people end their careers knowing when it’s over. Most people don’t just end it out of the blue, you’re done, you know, when you’re done. So, to them it’s really just not fair," said Clawson.
Clawson understands why the season is suspended, but he hopes his runners will get the chance to finish their 2020 season.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.