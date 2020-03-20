Crisp Co. enacts state of emergency

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County has enacted a state of emergency as COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, spreads across Georgia.
Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, a voluntary shelter-in-place will be set. Officials said it is not a curfew.
Here is what that means:
- Residents can travel to and from work, to seek medical care and to get food or medicine.
- Restaurants will limit occupancy to 50 percent of capacity, follow CDC guidelines, limit parties to no more than 10 and screen employees.
- Liquor sales are suspended until April 5, at 11:59 p.m. at bars, pubs and nightclubs
To date, there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Crisp County.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.