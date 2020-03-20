Crisp Co. enacts state of emergency

***COVID-19 UPDATE 06:CRISP COUNTY DOES NOT HAVE A CUREFEW. PLEASE READ*** Earlier today Crisp County Sheriff’s Office filmed live from the county commission meeting. We understand the words and terminology used in a declaration can be confusing. This video explains what the Declaration means for Crisp County Citizens. CRISP COUNTY DOES NOT HAVE A CURFEW. We are asking citizens to shelter in place voluntarily. Citizens: can travel to and from work, to seek medical care, and to get food or medicine. Restaurants: limit occupancy to 50% of capacity, follow CDC guidelines, limit parties to no more than 10, and screen your employees. Bars, Pubs, and Nightclubs: Liquor sales are suspended until April 5, 2020 at 11:59 p. m. We are not enacting this state of Emergency to harm our local businesses. We realize that you, like us, have several individuals depending on you. We are enacting this state of emergency to reduce the spread of COVID-19.