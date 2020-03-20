Crisp Co. enacts state of emergency

March 20, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 6:02 PM

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County has enacted a state of emergency as COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, spreads across Georgia.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, a voluntary shelter-in-place will be set. Officials said it is not a curfew.

***COVID-19 UPDATE 06:CRISP COUNTY DOES NOT HAVE A CUREFEW. PLEASE READ*** Earlier today Crisp County Sheriff’s Office filmed live from the county commission meeting. We understand the words and terminology used in a declaration can be confusing. This video explains what the Declaration means for Crisp County Citizens. CRISP COUNTY DOES NOT HAVE A CURFEW. We are asking citizens to shelter in place voluntarily. Citizens: can travel to and from work, to seek medical care, and to get food or medicine. Restaurants: limit occupancy to 50% of capacity, follow CDC guidelines, limit parties to no more than 10, and screen your employees. Bars, Pubs, and Nightclubs: Liquor sales are suspended until April 5, 2020 at 11:59 p. m. We are not enacting this state of Emergency to harm our local businesses. We realize that you, like us, have several individuals depending on you. We are enacting this state of emergency to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Here is what that means:

  • Residents can travel to and from work, to seek medical care and to get food or medicine.
  • Restaurants will limit occupancy to 50 percent of capacity, follow CDC guidelines, limit parties to no more than 10 and screen employees.
  • Liquor sales are suspended until April 5, at 11:59 p.m. at bars, pubs and nightclubs

Read the full order below:

To date, there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Crisp County.

