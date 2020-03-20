Albany Tech announces closure until March 30

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College will close all locations starting Friday for the health and safety of the staff and students, according to officials.
The college plans to reopen on March 30 at 8 a.m., and school officials said spring break will still be March 23-27.
The overall risk of COVID-19 to students, faculty, and staff at Albany Technical College remains low, according to a release.
Health officials are taking precautionary measures to quickly identify cases of COVID-19, take appropriate public health action to reduce its spread, and protect the general public in identifying potential contacts.
School officials advise the Albany Technical College faculty, staff, and students as well as the community to watch for signs and symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and to contact their primary care physician if they experience any symptoms.
Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.