Albany restaurant talks curbside pickup

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -With restaurants having to close their doors and only offer takeout and delivery, some locally-owned restaurants say they need your support -- now more than ever.
Austin’s Fire Grill and Oyster Bar now have a drive-thru service option.
You can pull up to the restaurant order your food and then receive it.
You also can still call ahead and place your order and get it through the drive-thru.
Austin Newman owns the restaurant and says other local businesses are doing this as well.
“It is a very difficult industry. Our margins are very tight and slim so when something like this happens, we don’t have a lot of wiggle room. It is very very important that the public come out and get a to-go order and support us until we can get this stuff taken care of and get this virus out of our way,” says Newman.
Newman encourages the community to stay positive and continue to support local businesses.
