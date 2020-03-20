Albany diner invests funds back into its workers as the coronavirus spreads throughout the city

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With many people being out of work during the COVID-19 crisis, one South Georgia business owner is making sure her employees are still getting paid.
Ward 3 Commissioner BJ Fletcher said she’s made changes at her restaurant, BJ’s Country Buffet, that allows employees to continue being paid.
Fletcher is offering drive-thru and take out services for a reasonable price.
All of the proceeds raised will go towards servers at the food chain.
“Let me tell you what I am going to do with the funds. My servers are who really got hit because that is an industry that tends to live week by week. My hourly people have not been affected because as long as we can keep these doors open they are salary. I’ve done zero layoffs and zero cutbacks,” Fletcher told us.
If you would like to continue supporting local business and follow the new city ordinance, you can place an order at (229) 449-1600.
