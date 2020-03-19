Kemp: 1 COVID-19 death reported in Early Co.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - At a Thursday afternoon press conference, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said a coronavirus-related death has been reported in Early County.
In total, five coronavirus-related deaths have happened in Southwest Georgia.
Kemp said as of Thursday, there are 287 positive cases spanning 36 counties.
Kemp also said active cases in long-term care facilities are under investigation.
The four other Southwest Georgia deaths happened at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Kemp said Thursday he is very concerned about the situation in Albany, and urged people to practice social distancing immediately. Kemp also mentioned Dougherty County Commission Chairman’s Chris Cohilas’ work of deploying Department of Public Health resources in the county.
