Dougherty Co. leaders address latest on COVID-19 adjustments, utility bills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are addressing the very latest on the coronavirus outbreak.
At the Thursday press conference, Dougherty County officials announced new guidelines to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
The following starts Friday and will last seven days:
- All gatherings of more than 10 people are banned, including church services.
- Parks are closed.
- Restaurants can only serve take-out, drive-thru, and delivery meals.
- All entertainment venues are suspended, including theaters and bowling alleys.
- Grocery stores and retailers can only have 25 percent store occupancy and no more than 50 people inside at a time.
Officials said those who have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been released from the hospital with quarantine orders but do not follow orders, could face a misdemeanor.
Albany Utilities is suspending disconnections of water, gas, and lights for the next 30-days, starting Thursday, Thursday, March 19, 2020.
“We are taking extra measures to accommodate utility customers who seek additional time to pay their bills," said Sharon D. Subadan, Albany City Manager.
Albany Utilities’ customers who can afford to pay their bills are encouraged to continue making payments to avoid falling in arrears. The lobby at the utility building remains closed to the public. However, customers can pay by phone and online. For more information on payment options, please contact Customer Service at 229-883-8330
