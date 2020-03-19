Valdosta mayor urges support for small businesses

“Valdosta and Lowndes County’s small businesses and their workers are the backbones of our economy, and I understand that these actions will not only impact them but will also disrupt the lives of our community, people who work at and eat at our renowned restaurants and bars. However, COVID-19 continues to spread across the U.S. and experts have been clear that implementing social distancing that includes these measures is the most effective method to mitigate its spread and to protect public health,” said Mayor Matheson. “Please help us in implementing this recommendation, we want to keep this as a voluntary measure, not a mandated measure.”