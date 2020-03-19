Valdosta mayor urges support for small businesses

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Here in Georgia, city leaders in Valdosta asked people to support small businesses if they can in the midst of the disruption of the coronavirus.
Mayor Scott James Matheson said he has been impressed with how the community has reacted to the COVID-19 outbreak by helping feed students who are out of school.
"People have inspired me every single day on figuring out how to help each other," Matheson explained.
But he said the impact on small businesses has many people concerned.
"Think about somebody who caters to large events. They're done instantly," he explained. "There's not a tomorrow for them and there wasn't a slower gradual decline."
Restaurants are impacted heavily as well.
The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County said Thursday they are recommending all restaurants close their dine-in service, and recommended that takeout and curbside delivery of food be increased and/or enhanced.
“In our to-go bags, we put menus of our “on the go” things, and we’re just trying to stay busy with that while we can stay open,” explained Mikki Hudson Wills at Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering.
Jessie's is not the only spot depending largely on pick-up orders.
"(They're) hoping that we're still going to support them by ordering out, ordering that meal, and still tipping even though it's just takeout," Mayor Matheson said.
Jessie's had to cut hours for several employees, going from typically six to eight working each day, to only four.
"It's definitely taken a chunk out of their pocket," Hudson Wills said. "We're trying to feed them and give them little incentives to help them during this time, too."
So the mayor asked people to keep this in mind and order out at locally-owned restaurants.
But, he said there's another way you can help all small businesses right now: buying gift cards.
"We've sold a lot of gift cards, where you can buy it now, and then we have the cash flow," said Hudson Wills. "Then when all this gets over, hopefully soon, then you can use it."
“We know that we’re all going to come out at the backside of this in 90 days, and that’s going to be a way to invest in that business knowing that they have some operating capital at the end of the crisis,” the mayor explained.
The voluntary closures recommended by Valdosta and Lowndes County don't include essential services, like grocery and convenience stores and pharmacies.
However, businesses and offices with public lobby areas are strongly encouraged to close or limit public access to those areas.
“Valdosta and Lowndes County’s small businesses and their workers are the backbones of our economy, and I understand that these actions will not only impact them but will also disrupt the lives of our community, people who work at and eat at our renowned restaurants and bars. However, COVID-19 continues to spread across the U.S. and experts have been clear that implementing social distancing that includes these measures is the most effective method to mitigate its spread and to protect public health,” said Mayor Matheson. “Please help us in implementing this recommendation, we want to keep this as a voluntary measure, not a mandated measure.”
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said the terms will be case-by-case, but many loans will have a thirty-year repayment term with the first payment not due for up to 12 months.
“This is great news for Georgia small business owners,” said Governor Kemp. “As we continue to navigate the impact of COVID-19 on our economy, small business owners can apply for much-needed funding to continue operation and pay their employees. My thanks to the Trump Administration for their swift action to protect small business owners throughout the country.”
Interest rates will range from 2.75 to 3.75 percent.
The application and more information can be found here.
