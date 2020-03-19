Tift County Schools deliver meals via bus to hungry kids during school closure

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Many kids across the nation depend on their school for breakfast and lunch. After schools in Georgia closed ahead of the Coronavirus pandemic, districts have to figure out a way to get meals to kids.
Tift County school buses are still running, but instead of dropping off children, they will be dropping off lunches.
"Our school nutrition staff has just stepped up to feed our kids breakfast and lunch every day, said Principal Chad Stone.
Chad Stone, principal of Eighth Street Middle, spent the day dropping off food to children as schools across Georgia are closed because of the Coronavirus.
“With the school being shut down and everything, we are trying to practice everything, making sure we are following the guidelines but we still need to feed our kids because we are still going to school," said Stone.
Many kids depend on the free and reduced lunch program. Stone said this is a way kids are able to get meals throughout the day.
“We still have to feed their minds, so we are giving them breakfast and lunch. We have sites set up all over Tifton. We decided to take a bus here with some music, and still build relationships with our kids and touch bases with them, our students," said Stone.
Stone said the bags include breakfast, lunch and a snack, so parents don’t have to worry about how to feed their kids during this time.
“We love our school system, our folks are doing an amazing job being able to provide for our students educationally, and nutritionally, as we through this difficult, changing time that we have," said Stone.
