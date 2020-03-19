Tift Co. sets access guidelines to county facilities in wake of COVID-19

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County officials are limiting or completely barring access to county facilities to avoid spreading COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
Officials said all county offices will comply with social distancing protocols as recommended by the CDC.
County employees with a serious underlying health condition that can be put at an increased risk for contracting COVID-19 are encouraged to stay at home or telework from home if available, county officials said in a press release.
All other Tift County employees will continue to work regular work schedules, according to the release.
For the full list of access guidelines to Tift County facilities, see below:
