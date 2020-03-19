Tift Co. Health Dept. employee tests positive for COVID-19

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An employee of the HIV Clinic at the Tift County Health Department has tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, according to Tift County officials.
Public health officials were notified late on Wednesday of the diagnosis.
Officials said the 14-day incubation period of exposure will end on Friday for staff and clients of the health department.
The staff member continues to be hospitalized and is not a resident of Tift County or a county covered by the South Health District.
South Health District officials have identified all contacts who may have been exposed while the staff member was infectious. People who were identified as having been exposed have been contacted directly by a South Health District official and are being monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Officials said there is no known risk of exposure to general clinic or WIC clients.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.