SW Georgia’s Adds to Labor Force in January

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that the Southwest Georgia region’s labor force increased in January.
In Southwest Georgia, the unemployment rate increased 0.5 percentage points in January, reaching 3.9 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.8 percent.
The labor force in Southwest Georgia increased by 3,652 in January, bringing the total to 150,549. The number has increased by 778 when compared to the same month a year ago.
Southwest Georgia gained 2,700 employed residents in January, bringing the total to 144,648. The number is up 2,068 for the year.
Claims for unemployment insurance were up by about 4 percent in January. They remained unchanged when compared to the same month a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 1,700 active job postings in Southwest Georgia for January.
The Southwest Georgia Region includes Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, and Worth counties.
Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.