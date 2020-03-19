SGMC enhances visitor guidelines

“The EOP is the framework of our action planning and the additional visitor guidelines are an extension of our clinically-led readiness team’s daily planning to match our policies and practices to the COVID-19 situation as it evolves. Tremendous consideration has been given to maintaining the safest and best-equipped environment possible for our patients and care teams which includes the designation of certain special care units and clinical areas for the evaluation and treatment of suspected and diagnosed COVID-19 patients, enhancements to clinical guidelines and protocols to facilitate expedient testing and treatment and the best measures to protect our most treasured and needed asset, our employees and physicians.” Dean said.