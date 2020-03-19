PruittHealth offers video chats for loved ones in nursing homes

NORCROSS, GA. (WALB) - PruittHealth announced Thursday that the company is implementing a couple of things to help seniors facing isolation in its nursing homes.
On March 13, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ordered that nursing homes across the nation should restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel. There are exceptions for certain compassionate care situations, including end-of-life situations.
PruittHealth said that because friends and family can't visit their loved ones in assisted living facilities right now, it has plans to keep patients and residents connected to their loved ones.
The facilities are now scheduling video chats for loved ones.
To schedule one, call the PruittHealth Emergency Operations Center at 1 (855) 742-5983.
The company is also asking people to show some acts of kindness to our older population.
You can email cards, a short video, an illustration or a note to the patients.
To do so, email caringcards@pruitthealth.com.
