Phoebe reports more COVID-19 related deaths

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another coronavirus death has been reported to the state by Phoebe hospital, according to a release from hospital officials.
Two COVID-19 related deaths out of Phoebe were reported to the state Wednesday.
Phoebe officials said the two other deaths included one patient being cared for in Phoebe’s main hospital and one who died before arriving at the main emergency center and was tested post-mortem.
“We know we are not yet at the peak of this health emergency," Steven Kitchen, Phoebe chief medical officer, said. “More of the patients we are currently caring for will end up with positive COVID-19 tests, and more people in the community will contract the virus. We remain at a critical point, and we need the public to follow the guidance of the experts and do all they can to try to minimize the spread of the virus.”
So far, six employees have tested positive, according to the hospital.
Not all of them were exposed to COVID-19 on the job. One of those employees is being treated at Phoebe’s main hospital, and the remainder are recovering at home. Phoebe is reaching out daily to all employees who have been tested for COVID-19 to see how they’re doing.
“We are committed to keeping our physicians and employees safe throughout this health emergency. If they are not protected, then who is going to care for our patients? This has to be our top priority,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO.
Officials said finding enough supplies remains a daily struggle.
Phoebe continues to track the use of those supplies in real-time.
“Every day, we know exactly how many units of each of these critical supplies we have, we know our daily usage rate, and we know how many days on hand we have left. We’ve gotten down as low as a day or two worth of supplies on some vital equipment. Thankfully, we’ve managed to avoid running out, but it takes constant work, literally hour by hour. We can’t just order from one of our normal suppliers and expect a truck to show up the next day,” Steiner said.
On Thursday, Phoebe released the latest coronavirus stats related to the hospital’s operations:
- Total positive results – 43
- Total positive deaths - 4
- Total positive patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 19
- Total positive patients at home – 21
- Total inpatients awaiting test results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 58
- Total inpatients awaiting test results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 5
- Total inpatients awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
- Total patients awaiting test results at home – 424
