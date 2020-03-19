Phoebe: Over 330 Patients Awaiting COVID-19 Test Results

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital doctors expect COVID-19 testing to increase in Southwest Georgia.
This week Phoebe opened a drive-thru testing facility.
They said over 330 patients are waiting on their COVID-19 test results.
Dr. Derek Heard said they are still waiting to get results back from testing last week.
Heard is the medical director for primary care with the Phoebe Physician Group. He said Phoebe recently changed testing labs and hopes to start receiving test results within 72 hours after a person was tested.
Heard said he expects to see an increase at the hospital’s drive-thru testing facility.
"Because as we’re getting more people that have tested positive, that’s going to increase the footprint of where COVID-19 virus could have been and so you’re gonna have more and more people that may have come in contact with someone. And so I suspect that our testing will go up because, again, people have cough, people have fevers and so they’re gonna wanna be tested,” explained Heard.
As of Wednesday morning, Phoebe said it received 14 test results back, 13 of which, were positive.
Phoebe said two of those patients being cared for at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital have died.
Wednesday was day three of Phoebe’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing, and it went “well” according to doctors.
Heard said they made 44 appointments for Wednesday and one scheduled for Thursday.
He said some drivers coming through tend to be nervous.
“Now the thing about it is that as we know that every cough and every fever is not going to be COVID-19, but our patients don’t know that. So they want to be tested and if they’re meeting that criteria we’re willing to test them,” said Heard.
Before you go to the drive-thru, you must call Phoebe’s hotline to be screened for symptoms first.
The hotline number is (229) 312-1919.
Heard said they have answered 333 calls. He said the average call time is just under three minutes. and that the patient hold time is less than 10 seconds.
Dr. Heard said they are also doing “fine” on medical equipment.
WALB News 10 recently reported that some rental equipment suppliers are having trouble locating respiratory equipment right now.
Phoebe doctors said that they are doing fine on ventilators for patients.
"We’re not having any issues in terms of shortage. Obviously, however, we’re at the beginning stages of COVID-19, so we’re not sure exactly where this is gonna go but as of right now, we’re fine. But that also lets us know that our patient population needs to be practicing social isolation and social distancing,” said Heard.
Heard said they are also OK on COVID-19 test kits. He said they currently have enough to get through the weekend, depending on how many people come to get tested.
He said they are hoping more kits are coming soon.
With COVID-19 spreading in Georgia, so is the flu.
Phoebe doctors are still urging everyone to get your flu shot. Officials said flu season is still in full swing in Southwest Georgia.
Doctors said they are still seeing people test positive for the flu.
“This has been a longer then expected flu season and I think that’s been shown across the country that we’re still seeing a lot of flu. Every person that has a fever and has a cough isn’t going to be COVID positive. More than likely, those people are either flu or they’re gonna have some respiratory viral illness," said Heard.
Flu activity is still high in the US and expected to increase according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Since September there have been just over 70 flu-related deaths in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The CDC estimates so far this season there have been at least 36-million flu illnesses and 22,000 deaths.
