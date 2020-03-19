Organizers cancel Peanut Proud Festival due to COVID-19

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - One annual South Georgia tradition will not happen later this month because of COVID-19.
Officials announced on Monday that Blakely’s Peanut Proud Festival scheduled for March 28 was canceled.
Event organizers said they wanted to follow the recommendation issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to not host events with 50 people or more.
“At that point in time we realized that the festival would need to be called off under those circumstances," said Mike Newberry, Peanut Proud Festival co-chair.
Newberry said local businesses will miss the economic impact the festival has on the area. He also said restaurants usually have their biggest day of the year during the event.
“You add eight to 10,000 people to a little community one day, everything there just does well," said Newberry.
Newberry said the decision was disappointing to make, but the safety of the community is the top priority.
“It’s a very disappointing thing to us to not be able to be a part of this experience for our community, and all of Southwest Georgia. However, the bigger picture is the danger of this virus," said Newberry.
Newberry wants to thank the community, volunteers and sponsors. He said they are already planning next year’s festival
