Organizations join together to give free lunch to students in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - “Kids and Cops” with Bainbridge Public Safety joined several other organizations to do something special for children.
They gave kids free lunch this week.
Now that school is canceled through the end of the month, some children are still in need of healthy meals each day.
"We didn’t need to let the kids go without lunch,” said Kevin Horton with Pepsi in Bainbridge.
He said he came up with the idea to start the Feed the Children Lunch Program.
“We’ve partnered with The Oak House and Kid and Cops a ton in the past year or so,” said Horton.
They also teamed up with Bainbridge Fire Rescue, the Friendship House of Jesus and Isaac’s Bakery.
"To make those calls and get that connection going was pretty simple,” said Horton.
The organization spent the week making hundreds of lunches for children.
“There were kids in the homes that were not going to have meals prepared and this was a way to help get them fed through the week,” said Amy Aiken with The Oak House Child’s Advocacy Center.
“It’s a major concern when kids are not getting essentials they need as far as food. So with them being out of school. It was a no-brainer. Had to be a part of it,” said Johnny Payne with The Friendship House of Jesus.
Horton said he appreciated seeing the children happy and full.
"To see the kids come through and know that they’ll go home with a meal. To see the smiles. And we had one little girl that brought us flowers every day that’s she’s picked out,” said Horton.
These organizations will continue to help with handing lunches until the children are back in school.
Decatur County schools will take over lunches starting Monday.
The children have to be present to pick up the meal, as well as be 18 years or younger.
You can still pick up lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bainbridge Public Safety.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.