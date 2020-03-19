Thomasville Main Street program to help boost economy despite postponed events

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Rose Show and Festival has been postponed in Thomasville.
Even though one of Thomasville’s biggest events of the year is postponed, Main Street Director April Norton said they’re already prepared to help boost the economy once we recover from this pandemic.
Norton said since all of their events have been postponed through May 15, they are making sure businesses still know they have support.
"It’s really important that we come together as a community to support our small businesses,” said Norton.
She said the city’s Main Street program has plenty of resources they’re using to continue standing strong.
“Not only on the local, the state, but the national Main Street, opportunities, resources. Continuing to provide that back to our community,” explained Norton.
She told us what kind of tool kits the National Main Street program has provided.
"Low-interest loan opportunities and recovery options that are available for our downtown merchants. And it’s important for us to maximize on this opportunity to keep our businesses standing strong,” said Norton.
Following the CDC’s guidelines, the program implemented a few options for those who spend their time downtown.
“You’ll notice hand washing stations throughout our downtown. Also, curbside pickup, because many of our downtown businesses have resorted to the curbside pickup or delivery options,” said Norton.
She told us Main Street programs like Thomasville’s have proven to be resilient in overcoming obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Norton also said the handwashing stations and curbside pickups are their ways to accommodate and support downtown merchants during this change.
