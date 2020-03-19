Lowndes Co., Valdosta officials issue voluntary dine-in closures

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta and Lowndes County officials are recommending that all restaurants in Lowndes County voluntarily close their dine-in service, beginning Thursday.
Officials recommended that takeout and curbside delivery of food be increased or enhanced, according to a press release.
City and county officials said this is in an effort to suppress the spread of the coronavirus.
The regulations are following a suggested measure supported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
This recommendation includes Lowndes County and the cities of Valdosta, Remerton, Hahaira, Dasher, and Lake Park.
The closure recommendation does not apply to businesses that provide essential services, such as:
- grocery and convenience stores
- pharmacies
- doctors’ and veterinary offices
- child care centers
- hardware stores
- gas stations
- industrial manufacturing
- food processing
- agriculture
- hotels
However, businesses and offices with public lobby areas are strongly encouraged to close or limit public access to those areas.
Restaurants are encouraged to be closed for in-restaurant seated dining and should be open only to a drive-thru or other pick-up and delivery options.
Restaurants also should increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing of all hard surfaces, including tables and countertops used by employees and patrons during pickup/delivery options.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.