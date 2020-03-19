Lowndes Co., Valdosta officials issue voluntary dine-in closures

By Kim McCullough | March 19, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 1:49 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta and Lowndes County officials are recommending that all restaurants in Lowndes County voluntarily close their dine-in service, beginning Thursday.

Officials recommended that takeout and curbside delivery of food be increased or enhanced, according to a press release.

City and county officials said this is in an effort to suppress the spread of the coronavirus.

The regulations are following a suggested measure supported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

This recommendation includes Lowndes County and the cities of Valdosta, Remerton, Hahaira, Dasher, and Lake Park.

The closure recommendation does not apply to businesses that provide essential services, such as:

  • grocery and convenience stores
  • pharmacies
  • doctors’ and veterinary offices
  • child care centers
  • hardware stores
  • gas stations
  • industrial manufacturing
  • food processing
  • agriculture
  • hotels

However, businesses and offices with public lobby areas are strongly encouraged to close or limit public access to those areas.

“Valdosta and Lowndes County’s small businesses and their workers are the backbones of our economy, and I understand that these actions will not only impact them but will also disrupt the lives of our community, people who work at and eat at our renowned restaurants and bars. However, COVID-19 continues to spread across the U.S. and experts have been clear that implementing social distancing that includes these measures is the most effective method to mitigate its spread and to protect public health. Please help us in implementing this recommendation, we want to keep this as a voluntary measure, not a mandated measure.”
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson

Restaurants are encouraged to be closed for in-restaurant seated dining and should be open only to a drive-thru or other pick-up and delivery options.

Restaurants also should increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing of all hard surfaces, including tables and countertops used by employees and patrons during pickup/delivery options.

“I want to clarify this voluntary closure is for businesses where groups of people tend to congregate. All businesses are essential to our community. Our efforts are trying to limit areas of high-exposure risk. This decision was not easy, and it was not taken lightly. The health effects of COVID-19 are real, and they are serious. Containment of the virus is critical to our medical system being able to respond appropriately to an outbreak, and these steps will help with that”
County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter

