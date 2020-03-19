Local restaurants to use app to cater to customers amid coronavirus concerns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -As fallout from the coronavirus pandemic hits the dining industry, many restaurants are now offering an app to get food delivered to their door.
Creators of this app said it has been in the works for over a year now. But, since the spread of the coronavirus, they think that this app will be very helpful.
Many local restaurants are now using the OrderEats App to cater to their customers. The co-developer said the app came at a perfect time.
“By the time you get there the food is ready, you just get there and grab it and go, so you do not have to spend to much time waiting for someone to cash you out or come in contact with anybody for a long person of time. Of course, the longer you stay, the higher the chance of you getting infected,” said Terry Ho, restaurant owner.
Ho said not only does he hope to keep people and businesses safe, he hopes they can save money during this time as well by using this app.
“A restaurant, a local restaurant uses a third party delivery actually takes the chance of losing money instead of making money because of the markup they do, some as high as 32 percent,” said Ho.
Ho said the goal of this app is for people to support their local small businesses that are still trying to stay open.
“We are entering the 21st century, the next generation is so used to making purchases on Amazon and different apps, so that is why these multi-billion dollar companies are developing their own app, but my app is helping the mom and pop to be in that position,” said Ho.
Starting Monday, more restaurants and drivers will be using the OrderEats App.
Developers also encourage people to use the app and they hope this will ease some of the concerns of eating out during the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.