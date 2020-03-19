Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina is No. 1 in the final Associated Press women's basketball poll of the season for the first time in school history. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes and No. 2 Oregon got the other four. Baylor, Maryland and UConn round out the top five. The AP has always released its final poll of the season before the start of the NCAA Tournament, which has been canceled because of the virus pandemic. Louisville, Stanford, N.C. State, Mississippi State and UCLA round out the top 10.