Georgia Southwestern’s commencement canceled

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Another South Georgia University has decided to cancel its commencement exercises.
Georgia Southwestern State University made the announcement Wednesday, explaining the cancellation of their Spring Commencement ceremony scheduled for May 15.
President Neal Weaver said officials are looking into and considering other options.
He said they will make an announcement as soon as possible.
“I want students to know and I want the community to know that we believe those ceremonies are important and they’re valuable for all of us and we don’t want to miss them if we can at all get them back on the calendar,” said Weaver.
Also, students are no longer allowed on campus unless they have written permission.
Every residential student has to sign up for a time to move off-campus.
Those students will begin moving out Friday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.