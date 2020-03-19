Near record heat is expected Today as highs soar towards 90 degrees under nearly full sunshine. The first full day of Spring Tomorrow keeps highs in the mid to upper 80s with just some more clouds in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon which keeps us closer to 80 degrees. 70s Sunday and showers are likely. Rain chances ease back and temperatures soar back up to the upper 80s next week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
