Farmers partner to bring Community Farm Table to Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Some people are having trouble finding fresh produce due to the demand becoming higher in stores because of the coronavirus.
Flint River Fresh and Market Produce are partnering to bring some to Dougherty County.
Market Produce and Flint River Fresh have partnered up to have a Community Farm Table every Monday and Wednesday located at the Community Garden.
The Community Garden is located on the 200 block of 5th Avenue.
At the farm table, you will be able to buy fresh vegetables and fruit.
All of the produce being sold are from local farmers.
Flint River Fresh owner, Farmer Fredo, said this is an important time for the community to know where they can get their fresh produce.
“One of our visions was not just to have a gardening space but to transform it into a farm stand that makes fresh produce readily accessible for communities that don’t have access,” said Farmer Fredo.
Remember the community farm stand is open Monday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
