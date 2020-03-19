Editorial: Helping your community during the COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - I was reminded of some wise words by a passage I recently read: don’t let any foul words come out of your mouth.
Wow, how needed are these words nowadays?
During this time, pointing the finger isn’t the answer. As the saying goes, there are four more pointing right back toward you.
So, ask yourself, what can I do during this time to help?
The biggest thing is to heed the pleas to stay at home as much as you can, do not gather in large crowds and keep washing those hands.
We do have many, many of our small, local businesses that are truly suffering right now. Support them as much as you can.
Pay your hairdresser without going to get your hair cut.
Buy a meal from a locally-owned restaurant to be delivered to healthcare workers.
Enjoy this time with your family, be kind and considerate to others and by all means, be smart.
I will say, I have been inspired by some of the stories I have heard, the good deeds being spread from one to another.
I know our communities are full of what I like to call, good folks.
Let’s keep that going as I am sure people will be getting more and more stressed during the next few weeks.
We will get through this.
