Dougherty Co. leaders encourage family members to take precautions when attending funerals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are encouraging families to change up their traditional way of mourning a loved one after they’ve passed.
Officials are now encouraging people to keep graveside services to just a few family members.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said this will help families remain safe during their most vulnerable moments.
“The Georgia Department of Public Health Dr. Ruis said, ‘Let’s come up with a plan that we can keep the crowd down and keep the virus from spreading,’” said Fowler.
Fowler encourages graveside services with immediate family only to bury the loved one, then have a memorial service at a later date for all loved ones.
This comes after two funerals and were connected to the outbreak of the coronavirus here in Dougherty County.
“I’d rather not have my friends there than to let them be exposed to a virus. Then next week they may be sick or I may be sick, they may bring the virus to me,” Fowler said.
Reverend Nathaniel Payne said his funeral home services have been greatly impacted since the discovery.
“The sign explains what it is. The funeral was here in the funeral home,” Payne said. “February the 29th, we had a service here at our chapel. The person who did the service, I understand was infected with the virus. We had no way of knowing he was infected.”
Payne said his building has been cleaned from top to bottom to ensure that the virus isn’t there.
“We are asking funeral directors if you use your car, to sanitize your car between funerals,” said Fowler.
Payne said that he just wants to continue helping the community in any way possible.
“We are open for business and we will never do anything to jeopardize the community or anybody. We are here to serve you and have been here for 41 years. That is our goal, to serve our families,” said Payne.
Payne said he remembers that over 120 people attended the funeral services and he wants people to know that if you are out there, and you haven’t been tested, to contact your primary care physician. You can also contact the Phoebe coronavirus hotline at (229) 312-1919 if you have any symptoms.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.